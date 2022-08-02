Fighting food insecurity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An estimated one in eight people across the U.S. deal with food insecurity, which adds up to about 38 million Americans. In Dane County, 7.8% of residents are struggling — lacking consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.

Households of people with disabilities, Hispanic or African American households and single parents are even more likely to face challenges of food insecurity.

And in the Madison Metropolitan School District, 55% of kids qualify for free or reduced-cost lunch. That means the summer months can prove especially challenging without school lunches — a vital link to access to food for lower income families in the area.

BRAVA Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace sat down with NBC15′s Elizabeth Wadas on Tuesday to discuss what food security is, and how it has been affected by inflation. Mace also highlighted some of the resources and organizations in the community available to those affected — as well as a list of local foodbanks and pantries.

For more information or to read the full feature about food insecurity, check out the July/August edition of BRAVA Magazine in print or online.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.