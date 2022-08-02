Former VP Pence to join Kleefisch in Wisconsin for round table discussion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will join Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate and former Wisconsin Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch Wednesday for a round table discussion in Pewaukee.

The two will speak with law enforcement at the Ingleside Hotel and will also be joined by former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. The event is part of her “Take Back Wisconsin Tour.”

Pence endorsed the one-time Wisconsin lieutenant governor last week. He described the GOP candidate as having a “proven conservative track record.”

Pence’s visit comes as former President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Friday in Waukesha in support of Republican governor candidate Tim Michels. Trump announced last week that he would be visiting the Badger State to stump for Michels.

Kleefisch and Michels will also face off against Timothy Ramthun and Adam Fischer in the Republican primary race. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.