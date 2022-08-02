Gas prices continue to fall in Madison

Gas pump
Gas pump(Alex Fulton)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The national average price for gas is down for the seventh straight week as Madison gas prices also saw another drop.

In its weekly survey, GasBuddy reported that the average price of gas in Madison was $3.77 per gallon. That’s almost nine cents lower than it was last week and almost 75 cents lower per gallon than a month ago.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said that if oil prices hold steady or fall, consumers will see even lower prices.

“The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do,” De Haan said. “For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result.”

GasBuddy pinned the lowest gas price in Madison at $3.66 per gallon, while the most expensive was marked at $4.09 per gallon.

Across Wisconsin, Milwaukee reports an average price of $3.94 per gallon and Appleton came in at $3.74 per gallon. In Rockford, Ill., GasBuddy put its average price for a gallon of gas at $4.40.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound

Latest News

Beloit PD Chief Andre Sayles provides an update into a 2021 homicide investigation.
Suspect arrested in March 2021 homicide in Beloit
The Beloit Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a 33-year-old...
Beloit PD announce arrest of homicide suspect
Speed limits to change on John Nolen Dr.
Speed limits on John Nolen Dr., Mineral Point Rd. to reduce this month
City of Madison continues Vision Zero efforts
Speed limits on John Nolen Dr., Mineral Point Rd. to reduce this month