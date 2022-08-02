Jonathan Lucroy to retire as a Brewer; will be honored Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Lucroy tips his cap after getting a standing ovation from fans...
Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Lucroy tips his cap after getting a standing ovation from fans while pinch-hitting during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Milwaukee.(Benny Sieu | AP Photo/Benny Sieu)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy says he is retiring, more than a year after playing his last major league game.

The Milwaukee Brewers say Lucroy will be inducted into the team’s wall of honor on Saturday. Lucroy played for the Brewers from 2010-16 and was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016.

“I am honored to retire a Milwaukee Brewer and be inducted into the Wall of Honor, amongst so many of the greats in this franchise. The Brewers and the City of Milwaukee have always held a special place in my heart, I feel at ease and at home here,” Lucroy said in a statement tweeted by MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

Lucroy, 36, hasn’t played in the majors since appearing in seven games last season for Washington and Atlanta. His final game was for the Braves at Miami on July 10 last year.

He became a free agent on July 22 when he refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett.

