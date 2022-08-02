Madison firefighters cut man free from cement mixer

TOWN OF VIENNA, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Madison Fire Department headed to the Town of Vienna late Monday night where they needed to cut a man free from the drum of a concrete mixing truck.

The man was working on the mixer when he fell into the spinning drum, which fortunately contained no cement at the time, the fire department explained. The drum was shut down before firefighters arrived, but the man was stuck inside and unable to escape through the access hatch.

Firefighters rescue a man trapped inside a cement mixer in the Town of Vienna, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (Madison Fire Dept.)

Emergency crews, including MFD’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team (HURT), arrived at the scene, in the 5600 block of Co. Hwy. V, shortly before 10 p.m. While the man could not get out through the hatch, Madison and Sun Prairie paramedics did squeeze through it and were able to begin treating him.

As they did that, members of HURT grabbed a plasma cutter and began cutting through the side of the drum. After a little more than an hour, the man was freed. He was then taken to the hospital by Sun Prairie EMS joined by some of the UW Med Flight crew.

