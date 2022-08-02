Madison firefighters cut man free from cement mixer

Firefighters rescue a man trapped inside a cement mixer in the Town of Vienna, on Monday, Aug....
Firefighters rescue a man trapped inside a cement mixer in the Town of Vienna, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.(Madison Fire Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF VIENNA, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Madison Fire Department headed to the Town of Vienna late Monday night where they needed to cut a man free from the drum of a concrete mixing truck.

The man was working on the mixer when he fell into the spinning drum, which fortunately contained no cement at the time, the fire department explained. The drum was shut down before firefighters arrived, but the man was stuck inside and unable to escape through the access hatch.

Firefighters rescue a man trapped inside a cement mixer in the Town of Vienna, on Monday, Aug....
Firefighters rescue a man trapped inside a cement mixer in the Town of Vienna, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.(Madison Fire Dept.)

Emergency crews, including MFD’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team (HURT), arrived at the scene, in the 5600 block of Co. Hwy. V, shortly before 10 p.m. While the man could not get out through the hatch, Madison and Sun Prairie paramedics did squeeze through it and were able to begin treating him.

As they did that, members of HURT grabbed a plasma cutter and began cutting through the side of the drum. After a little more than an hour, the man was freed. He was then taken to the hospital by Sun Prairie EMS joined by some of the UW Med Flight crew.

Firefighters rescue a man trapped inside a cement mixer in the Town of Vienna, on Monday, Aug....
Firefighters rescue a man trapped inside a cement mixer in the Town of Vienna, on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.(Madison Fire Dept.)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound
The crash happened in the middle of a Friday night investigation
Two Dane County Sheriff’s deputies hit by intoxicated driver

Latest News

A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of...
Troopers flying over Dane & 5 more counties this week to catch speeders
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Police: Young boy fired the shot that wounded 7-year-old in Poynette
Dane Co. plans to close a section of its jail and move dozens of inmates to facilities in other...
Barrett to close portion of jail, move inmates to other counties
Robert Peterson
Silver Alert issued for missing Dane Co. man