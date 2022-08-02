MPD: Puppy in car stolen from Madison’s east side found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for a missing ten-week-old puppy riding in a car when the vehicle was stolen is over Tuesday after police say he was found safe.

Malloy, a brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe on Tuesday afternoon, according to an updated Madison Police Department incident report. Police did not give any indication if a suspect or suspects in the case had been identified.

In its original statement, MPD indicated both Malloy and the car were stolen when a food delivery worker stopped outside of the Buffalo Wild Wings at East Towne Mall. The victim told investigators he left the car running when he went into the restaurant to pick up a delivery.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. where the driver described seeing two people hop into the car and drive away. The police department added they are concerned for the puppy’s well-being and said at the time that he likely wouldn’t survive without proper care or if he was abandoned.

The stolen car was later found on the 600 block of Segoe Road, police added.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.