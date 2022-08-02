Phone services down at Reedsburg hospitals, clinics

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Phone services are down at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center Tuesday afternoon, Sauk County officials said.

Sauk Co. said the phone service that the medical center uses, Charter Communications, is not working. The medical center cannot receive calls into the hospitals or clinics.

Officials ask those who need help with emergencies during this time to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.