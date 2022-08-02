Police: Man shot, killed while he and another man were ‘playing’ with gun

Police said the men thought the gun was not loaded.
Police said the men thought the gun was not loaded.(Pixabay)
By Eric Fossell and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A man was shot and killed Monday night in West Virginia while he and another man were playing with a gun, WSAZ reported.

The Charleston Police Department said 22-year-old Dominique Poindexter was shot just after 10:30 p.m.

Officers said Poindexter and the other man were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana prior to the shooting.

At one point, the men began “playing” with a firearm they thought was unloaded, officers said.

According to police, the other man pointed the gun at Poindexter and pulled the trigger.

Poindexter was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man accused of pulling the trigger immediately called 911. Officers said he has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound
The crash happened in the middle of a Friday night investigation
Two Dane County Sheriff’s deputies hit by intoxicated driver

Latest News

A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider...
Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider
Attorney General Merrick Garland is seen in this file photo. Garland said the federal...
US sues Idaho over abortion law, citing medical emergencies
Ilan Alhadeff speaks angrily while giving his victim impact statement during the penalty phase...
Grieving father erupts at Parkland school shooter’s trial
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
COVID-19 variant BA.5 dominates US as another variant grows
Hidden college costs
Prevent sticker shock from hidden college costs by planning ahead