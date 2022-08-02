Police: Young boy fired the shot that wounded 7-year-old in Poynette

POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - A boy under ten years old fired the shot that injured a little girl over the weekend at a home in Poynette, the police department revealed. The city’s police chief Adam Rogge offered the latest information during a Tuesday morning news conference about the incident.

Rogge did not offer too many new details about the shooting, which happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday at a multi-family home in the 200 block of W. Seward Street. Ofc. Ronald Spurbeck, who was the first officer on the scene that day, joined Rogge for the news conference and when asked about the scene when he arrived called it “chaotic.”

Rogge also noted that the man who has been arrested in connection with the shooting has posted bail and is due in court in a little more than two weeks. The police department’s investigation is still ongoing. When it concludes, the police department will hand over its findings to the Columbia Co. District Attorney’s Office, which will determine what charges to file.

On Monday, the police department posted onto Facebook that the suspect had been booked on counts of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within the reach or easy access of a child as well as possessing drug paraphernalia. Rogge noted during the news conference that a search warrant was issued at the home where the girl was shot and more evidence was recovered. The police department has said it expects additional charges to be filed.

