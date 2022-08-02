Rain looking likely on Wednesday

Key Takeaways

Becoming hot & humid today

Showers & storms on Wednesday

Hot for the upcoming weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front approaching the upper Midwest will do us a favor in bringing some rain chances and keeping the worst of the heat at bay Wednesday, but until then humidity levels will be on the rise. A hot and humid Tueday ahead with temperatures reaching the upper 80s, with dew points rising to the upper 60s. Skies will remain clear thanks to high-pressure overhead.

No relief from the heat overnight! Overnight lows will remain in the mid-70s which is extremely warm! Clouds will build ahead of our weather-maker, but the morning commute is looking mainly dry as of right now. It looks like the best chance for showers will be as the cold front passes through during the late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms will likely be embedded along the front, but our severe threat is still looking low.

Temperatures on Wednesday will still be warm: in the upper 80s and low 90s but those temps will be dropping after the rain passes. More comfortable air returns on Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 80s and dew points comfortable once again. However, the relief doesn’t last long! Heat returns for the weekend with highs back in the 90s on Saturday.

