Rain/storms expected Wednesday; Heat index values still in the 90s

Key Takeaways

Humidity remains tonight - lows drop only into the mid 70s

Scattered showers/storms Wednesday (stronger storms possible SE of Madison)

Thursday is cooler & less humid; warm-up for the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm-front was lifting through southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. Dew points have risen 5-10° compared to 24 hours ago. With increasing moisture & heat, highs have surged into the mid/upper 80s. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid 70s - making it difficult to cool off!

Meanwhile, a cold front will drop into the north-central Plains overnight. Showers and storms are expected to develop ahead of this frontal boundary. As the rain enters Wisconsin overnight, a weakening trend is anticipated. Showers will roll through southern Wisconsin starting in the morning and continue into the afternoon. As storms drift farther SE, they’ll encounter more unstable air & could turn severe. The greatest severe risk is SE of Madison - towards NE Illinois.

Highs on Wednesday will still top out in the mid/upper 80s. A few places could reach into the lower 90s depending on rain coverage. Regardless, the rain will help keep the worst of the heat away. Heat index values will likely top out in the mid 90s.

Cooler conditions roll in on Thursday with NE winds behind departing low-pressure. High-pressure will keep the sunshine around through the end of the week. Highs will fall into the lower 80s.

As the high pulls farther East, southerly winds increase and drive in more warmth. Highs climb into the upper 80s/lower 90s for Friday & Saturday. Another cold front may drive more showers/storms late Saturday night into Sunday. Highs trend close to normal early next week.

