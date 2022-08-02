Republican Michels spends nearly $12 million on governor run

FILE - Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Michels speaks before an event Oct. 15,...
FILE - Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Michels speaks before an event Oct. 15, 2004, in Oshkosh, Wis. Business owner Tim Michels filed paperwork Friday April 22, 2022, to run in the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor, arriving late to a crowded field, but with the personal wealth to back a campaign.(MORRY GASH | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels has spent nearly $1 million a week, for a total of nearly $12 million of his own money, in his run for Wisconsin governor that began in late April, campaign finance reports filed ahead of next week’s primary election show.

Michels is endorsed by Donald Trump in the race where he faces former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. Michels is co-owner of Michels Corp., the state's largest construction company.

Reports filed with the state on Monday show that Michels spent another $4 million of his own money in July on the race, bringing his total spent so far to just under $12 million.

Kleefisch has raised about $7.5 million total for the race since joining it in September, none of it from her own pocket. Ramthun has raised about $189,000 total.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. He has raised $11.1 million through July, including more than $1.1 million last month.

Trump planned a Friday rally in Waukesha County for Michels. Kleefisch has been endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence.

Despite the Trump endorsement, Michels on Monday at a live town hall refused to say whether he would back him in a run for president in 2024.

