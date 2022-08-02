Silver Alert issued for missing Dane Co. man

Robert Peterson
Robert Peterson(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old man who was last seen Monday afternoon in Fitchburg.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network sent out an alert for Robert Peterson, who was last seen at 4:50 p.m. on Monday on Fish Hatchery Road.

Police say he is 5′7″ tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Officials noted that he was last seen wearing a maroon striped polo style shirt, lighter washed blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He also wears black framed glasses with tape on the right side.

The agency stated that Peterson lives in an assisted living facility and does not have access to a vehicle.

The alert said that Peterson is known to visit liquor stores and gas stations in and around Fitchburg. He also visits downtown Madison, near Hancock and East Wilson.

Anyone who has seen him should call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.

