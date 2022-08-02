✨Survey determines what Hogwarts House Wisconsin should be sorted into

You’re a Cheesehead, Harry!
Wisconsin was sorted into Ravenclaw, according to search volume data published by USDISH.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Harry Potter’s birthday being celebrated on July 31, one survey has put the sorting hat on Wisconsin to determine what Hogwarts House it would be.

While some muggles would likely describe Wisconsin as a magical place, USDISH took it a step further in determining that the Badger State would be declared- Ravenclaw.

To sort each state into their respective Hogwarts House- Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin or Hufflepuff- the company used Google Trends to see what house was the most searched in the state over the past five years. It also conducted a survey of 1,000 respondents who took the official Wizarding World quiz who were sorted into their house.

Slytherin was the most popular house to be searched, which USDISH says may indicate a high interest in the dark arts by several states- including Wisconsin’s neighbors Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa.

USDISH noted that Harry Potter’s house, Gryffindor- only identified in Michigan, Utah and Connecticut-, was the house people were most proud of, either individually or by state.

While this may be what was chosen by the sorting hat, many people wanted to wave their wand to wish for a different choice. USDISH found that 42% of people disagreed with their state’s placement.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

