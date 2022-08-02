Three former UW athletes participate in 2022 CrossFit Games

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three former UW athletes will be participating in the upcoming 2022 CrossFit Games.

All three of the athletes, including a top-tier athlete, will be competing in the CrossFit Games in Madison from August 3-7.

Former UW hockey player Chris Exarhos will be representing the U.S. in the games. Exarhos now lives in Seattle and will be competing in the 50-54 age group.

Former UW collegiate diver Julie Ackermann will also be representing the U.S. in the games. Ackermann is originally from Sheboygan, Wisconsin and will be competing in the 50-54 age group.

Former UW women’s hockey player Carolyne Prevost will be representing Canada in the games. After college, Prevost went on to play professionally for the Toronto Furies. Prevost is a high school teacher and a CrossFit Level 2 trainer. She is a top-tier competitor, and this is her third time qualifying for the Games.

The CrossFit Games were cancelled in Madison in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the competition returned to Madison last year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.