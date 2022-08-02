Troopers flying over Dane & 5 more counties this week to catch speeders

A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of traffic laws.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol troopers are taking to the skies this week to catch speeding drivers in six counties. The agency is warning people of the looming eyes in the skies ahead of time so they will hopefully go ahead and opt to drive more safely on their own.

The WSP explains its bird’s eye view makes it easier to see speeding vehicles or reckless driving. From the air, they will flag offending drivers to troopers on the ground who will take care of that part.

On Thursday, the Air Support Unit will be flying over I-39/90, according to its itinerary. The full schedule is listed below.

The Wisconsin State Patrol notes that any of its scheduled patrols are dependent upon the weather. Drivers in Madison and Dane Co. should know check of the forecast Tuesday morning shows the NBC15 First Alert team predicting mostly sunny skies on the day WSP pilots will be overhead.

  • Tuesday, August 2
    • I-94 – Waukesha County
  • Wednesday, August 3
    • I-39 – Portage County
  • Thursday, August 4
    • I-39/90 – Dane County
    • WIS 64 – St. Croix County
  • Saturday, August 6
    • US 51 – Marathon County

