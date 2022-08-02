Wisconsin joins taskforce to cut down on scammer calls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin joined a task force to cut down on illegal robocalls by taking a second look at telecommunication companies, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday.

Fifty attorney generals from across the United States formed the bipartisan task force to take action against telecommunication companies responsible for bringing in foreign robocalls.

Attorney General Kaul is hoping to cut down on the number of scam calls that people receive with this initiative, such as Social Security Administration fraud against seniors, Amazon scams against customers and other scams targeting vulnerable Wisconsinites.

“We have to reduce the number of illegal robocalls that folks receive,” said AG Kaul. “I’m proud to join this bipartisan group of AGs in working to crack down on the telecom companies that are failing to do their part to stop illegal scam calls.”

So far, the task force has issued 20 civil investigative demands against 20 gateway providers that are supposed to be on the lookout for potential scam calls; Officials say that these providers are not ensuring all this phone traffic is legal and are even allowing calls to happen for a steady revenue.

DOJ officials say these investigations will help reduce the number of robocalls that Wisconsinites receive and reward the telephone companies that are following the law.

AG Kaul said that illegal foreign scam calls have contributed to an estimated $29.8 billion stolen from scam calls in 2021. To avoid these calls, Kaul also recommends:

Be aware of callers who ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency

Listen for prerecorded calls posing as government agents- such as the Social Security Administration

Immediately hang up on calls you suspect may be fraud and reach out to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) by email at DATCPHotline@Wisconsin.gov or through a toll-free hotline at (800) 422-7128.

