2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games begin in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games kicked off in Madison Wednesday morning at the Alliant Energy Center.

The crown titles of ‘Fittest on Earth’ are back up for grabs, with hundreds of the world’s top CrossFit athletes competing in various events over the next five days. There are individual, team, age-group specific and adaptive events.

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games kick off inside the North Park at the Alliant Energy Center grounds in Madison, WI. (Erin Sullivan (WMTV))

“It’s a test to find the fittest. We’re looking for the fittest man, fittest woman, but we’re also looking for the fittest teenager, fittest 45-year-old, 50-year-old, 60-year-old, fittest adaptive athlete,” said Jordan Holland, the Western Regional Manager for CrossFit US Affiliate (Gym) Operations.

Thousands of spectators from across the globe come to watch the games, which have been held in Madison since 2017.

Hundreds of fans gather inside North Park at the CrossFit Games for the first individual women's event, "Bike to Work." (Erin Sullivan (WMTV))

Holland said the Madison community has always welcomed CrossFitters with open arms.”I walked into a Panera Bread and somebody said, you must be here for the CrossFit Games! I walked into a gas station, and somebody was stoked. The restaurants downtown have changes to their menu to support the somewhat odd diets of CrossFitters.”

Gates are about to open for the 2022 NOBULL CROSSFIT GAMES at the Alliant Energy Center! Thousands of people will watch hundreds of the best CrossFit athletes from around the globe over the next 5 days. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/YaEUxAvCAt — Erin Sullivan (@erinsullivantv) August 3, 2022

The events both on Alliant Energy Grounds and around downtown Madison consist of combinations of dead lifts, snatches, pull-ups, running, handstands, rope climbs, open water swims, biking and more.

“It’s the final of our sport, it’s the big celebration of our sport. For the athletes that are coming here for the first time, obviously it’s a dream come true for them. I know it was for me,” said Paul Tremblay, the Canadian and Eastern US Regional Manager for CrossFit US Affiliate (Gym) Operations.

The games greatly benefit Dane County businesses too, with athletes and spectators pumping an estimated 12 million dollars into the local economy each year, according to Jamie Patrick, the Vice President of Convention Sales, Sports, & Services with Madison Area Sports Commission & Destination Madison.

“It’s one of our biggest events that we host. Usually over 50 countries are represented here. People drive in, fly in, they come in a week early to really experience Madison and experience the CrossFit Games,” said Patrick.

Tickets can be purchased online or in-person to watch the competitions. Officials say fans are encouraged to wear workout gear, as they are offering fan workout sessions as a new bonus this year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.