77-year-old man killed after being struck by car in Monroe County

(wcax)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A La Crosse man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit with a car while walking Monday evening in the Township of Little Falls.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 7:43 p.m., where their communications center heard a report of a pedestrian who was hit with a car on State Highway 71 by Dakota Ave.

In their investigation, deputies learned that while walking on the highway, the 77-year-old man identified as Vaneng Vang was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 52-year-old man from Blair.

Due to his injuries, Vang was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sparta Ambulance, Sparta Area Fire District, Cataract First Responders and Gundersen Air all assisted on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound
The crash happened in the middle of a Friday night investigation
Two Dane County Sheriff’s deputies hit by intoxicated driver

Latest News

DNR begins sales for Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Aug. 15
Kentucky flooding
Madison man travels to Kentucky to help with flood relief
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Republican who finished 4th in Mich. gubernatorial primary wants recount
Badgers represent at inaugural volleyball media days
Badgers represent at inaugural volleyball media days