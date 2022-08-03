Concerts on The Square finale postponed amid severe weather threats

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Concerts on the Square was postponed Wednesday because of severe weather threats across south central Wisconsin, event organizers said.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra are putting off the event finale, Finale with Foley, to Thursday evening because of increased risk of severe weather and rain.

The event was moved to 7 p.m. Thursday. Blankets can be put out starting at 3 p.m. that day.

“It is in the best interest of our musicians, staff, vendors and concertgoers to postpone our final performance of the season until tomorrow,” concert officials said.

If weather happens on Thursday, Concerts on the Square said they would make a call by 3 p.m. as to if it is on or off the table on their website and social media.

