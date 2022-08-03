Cruz HR keys outburst as Pirates beat Brewers 5-3, end skid

Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong (16) celebrates with Hunter Renfroe (12) after hitting the third...
Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong (16) celebrates with Hunter Renfroe (12) after hitting the third of three Brewers home runs off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bryse Wilson during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run sixth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-3 victory over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers, snapping a seven-game skid.

Cruz hit a blast to dead center field off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, pulling the Pirates into a 3-all tie.

Pittsburgh then added two runs to win for the first time since July 23. The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped, one day after trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego.

Milwaukee had also won seven of eight.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound
The crash happened in the middle of a Friday night investigation
Two Dane County Sheriff’s deputies hit by intoxicated driver

Latest News

Bucks
DeMarre Carroll reunites with Budenholzer as Bucks assistant
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, San Diego Padres relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal...
Brewers continue retooling bullpen by adding Rosenthal
Kelly Sheffield, Anna Smrek and Sarah Franklin addressing the media at Big Ten volleyball media...
Badgers represent at inaugural volleyball media days
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Badgers’ Mertz confident he can improve his consistency