Dane Co. health officials offer updates on monkeypox virus, vaccination eligibility

(WTOC)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials gave updates on monkeypox, vaccine supply and eligibility information Wednesday afternoon.

The number of orthopoxvirus cases believed to be monkeypox were up to 22 on Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, eight more than were suspected Thursday.

Despite the case count crawling upwards, vaccine supplies remain as limited as when the eligibility rules were updated last week. Currently there are enough of JYNNEOS doses to vaccinate 743 individuals statewide, Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) said.

Appointments for monkeypox vaccinations are booked for the first two weeks of August, though PHMDC said they are prioritizing those with known exposure to the virus. They said these individuals should call and make a vaccination appointment as soon as possible as it is important the vaccination happens within 14 days of exposure.

PHMDC encouraged those who aren’t immediately eligible for the monkeypox vaccine to join their email list to receive alerts such as to vaccine eligibility and health resources.

DHS outlined these three circumstances as for when people are eligible to get the vaccine on Thursday (wording theirs):

  • People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox.
  • People who attended an event or venue in the last 14 days where there was known monkeypox exposure.
  • Gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary individuals, who have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days.

If someone has a known exposure or believes they are eligible for the vaccine, they should call and make an appointment at (608) 243-0556, PHMDC said. To learn more if you live outside of Dane County, call your local health authorities.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound

Latest News

Wheel of Fortune
‘Wheel of Fortune’ to air on Madison CW Thursday
Public Health Madison and Dane County warn of a spike in overdoses over a recent 24-hour...
PHMDC warns of possible counterfeit pills after overdoses spike
Flags to be flown at half-staff in Wisconsin to honor 10th anniversary of Sikh temple shooting
(FILE)
Madison, Janesville dental practices to hold daylong free clinics