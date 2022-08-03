Dane Co. health officials offer updates on monkeypox virus, vaccination eligibility

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials gave updates on monkeypox, vaccine supply and eligibility information Wednesday afternoon.

The number of orthopoxvirus cases believed to be monkeypox were up to 22 on Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, eight more than were suspected Thursday.

Despite the case count crawling upwards, vaccine supplies remain as limited as when the eligibility rules were updated last week. Currently there are enough of JYNNEOS doses to vaccinate 743 individuals statewide, Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) said.

Appointments for monkeypox vaccinations are booked for the first two weeks of August, though PHMDC said they are prioritizing those with known exposure to the virus. They said these individuals should call and make a vaccination appointment as soon as possible as it is important the vaccination happens within 14 days of exposure.

PHMDC encouraged those who aren’t immediately eligible for the monkeypox vaccine to join their email list to receive alerts such as to vaccine eligibility and health resources.

DHS outlined these three circumstances as for when people are eligible to get the vaccine on Thursday (wording theirs):

People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox.

People who attended an event or venue in the last 14 days where there was known monkeypox exposure.

Gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary individuals, who have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days.

If someone has a known exposure or believes they are eligible for the vaccine, they should call and make an appointment at (608) 243-0556, PHMDC said. To learn more if you live outside of Dane County, call your local health authorities.

