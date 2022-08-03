DNR begins sales for Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Aug. 15

(KEYC News Now)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is beginning to sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations prior to the start of the hunting season.

Starting Aug. 15, these bonus authorizations will be available through the Go Wild license portal and select license sale locations. Formerly known as tags, the bonus authorizations will be sold at a rate of one per person a day until they are all sold out or until hunting season ends.

Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations allow for more opportunity where deer are more populated in certain areas versus other areas where the population is more conservative.

These bonus authorizations will cost $12 for Wisconsin residents, $20 for non residents, and $5 for youth ages 11 and under.

Hunter looking to purchase will need to know the deer management zone and unit they intend to hunt in - as well as whether they intend to be on private or public land.

The first three days of this sale will be zone specific, and the fourth will be open to all zones.

Each day staring at 9:45 a.m., an online queueing system will be stated to help manage the amount of people accessing the system. At 10 a.m., all users waiting on the Go Wild site will be randomly assigned a number and placed into a virtual queue.

The DNR notes that there will be no advantage for customers who enter the site before 9:45 a.m. However, if they enter after 10 a.m., they will be placed at the end of the line.

Here are the days the bonus authorizations will be available through Go Wild:

  • Aug. 15, 10 a.m. – Forest Zones (Northern and Central).
  • Aug. 16, 10 a.m. - Central Farmland Zone.
  • Aug. 17, 10 a.m. - Southern Farmland Zone.
  • Aug. 18, 10 a.m. – All zones available.

A list of units with bonus authorizations available to purchase is here. More information regarding deer hunting in Wisconsin can be found on the DNR’s website.

