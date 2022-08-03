Election guide: What to know for Wisconsin’s 2022 Primary Election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 for Wisconsin’s 2022 Primary Election.

NBC15 has you covered with a voter guide on what to bring to the polls, where to find your polling place and how to turn in an absentee ballot.

Where and when to vote

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wisconsin. Voters just need to be in line at 8 p.m. to be able to vote.

Voters can check the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s MyVote Wisconsin website to verify their registration, find their polling place and see what will be on their ballot.

What to bring to the polls

Voters must bring an acceptable photo ID to the polls, such as a driver’s license, state ID or U.S. passport.

The photo ID for voting does not need to show a voter’s current address.

Absentee voting

Election officials suggest that those who have requested an absentee ballot, but have not returned them yet, should return them directly to a polling place or central location.

The WEC noted that voters in 39 cities, towns and villages that count absentee ballots at one central location must return the ballots to their clerk’s office or that central location. Some of these cities include Janesville and Beloit.

Voter’s who turn in their absentee ballots to a clerk’s office or municipal drop box on Election Day should do so as soon as they can, as the WEC said ballots must be picked up and delivered to a polling place by 8 p.m. on election day.

Who’s running for governor?

Tony Evers (Democratic) - Incumbent

Rebecca Kleefisch (Republican)

Tim Michels (Republican)

Timothy Ramthun (Republican)

Adam J. Fischer (Republican)

Who’s running for senator?

Who’s running for lieutenant governor?

Peng Her (Democratic)

Sara Rodriguez (Democratic)

Patrick Testin (Republican)

Will Martin (Republican)

Kyle Yudes (Republican)

Roger Roth (Republican)

David C. Varnam (Republican)

Cindy Werner (Republican)

David D. King (Republican)

Jonathan Wichmann (Republican)

Who’s running for attorney general?

Josh Kaul (Democratic) - Incumbent

Eric Toney (Republican)

Karen Mueller (Republican)

Adam Jarchow (Republican)

Who’s running for secretary of state?

Doug La Follette (Democratic) - Incumbent

Alexia Sabor (Democratic)

Amy Lynn Loudenbeck (Republican)

Jay Schroeder (Republican)

Justin D. Schmidtka (Republican)

Who’s running for state treasurer?

Aaron Richardson (Democratic)

Angelito Tenorio (Democratic)

Gillian M. Battino (Democratic)

John S. Leiber (Republican)

Orlando Owens (Republican)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.