Fiserv Forum to host first NHL game since 1993 in October

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild are headed to Milwaukee, and they’re ready for cheese, brats, and hockey.

Fiserv Forum will be hosting their first hockey game since 1993 Oct. 2, where the Chicago Blackhawks will go up against the Minnesota Wild in a preseason matchup.

The game is part of the Blackhawks’ “Home Away from Home” 2022 series.

Cheese 🧀

Brats 🌭

Hockey 🏒

We're going to Wisconsin!



Home Away From Home Series | @BMOHarrisBank pic.twitter.com/3iPi6Y3OTC — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 3, 2022

Tickets will go up for sale Aug. 5, beginning at 10 a.m. They can be purchased here.

Prior to the face-off, there will be pregame celebrations, including Blackhawks celebrity appearances, live music, photo opportunities and more, will be held on the plaza at Deer District beginning at 3 p.m.

Doors to Fiserv Forum will open to ticketed fans at 5 p.m.

