Former Vice President Pence backs Kleefisch in governor’s race during Wis. visit

One of the Republican candidates running for Wisconsin governor received a visit from a former vice president and former Wisconsin governor Wednesday.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the Republican candidates running for Wisconsin governor received a visit from a former vice president and former Wisconsin governor Wednesday. Rebecca Kleefisch received endorsements from former Vice President Mike Pence and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker at a law enforcement round table in Pewaukee.

“I’m here for one reason, and one reason alone, and that is Wisconsin and America need Rebecca Kleefisch to be the next governor of the state of Wisconsin,” said Pence. “I am confident the people of Wisconsin know that your next governor needs to be a proven conservative who has stood in the pocket for Wisconsin in the past, and that’s Rebecca Kleefisch.”

Mike Pence revealed on July 27 that he would be backing the former Wisconsin lieutenant governor. The man who served as governor when Kleefisch was lieutenant governor, Scott Walker, also offered his endorsement during the round table.

“I want to first off say more than anything with a large audience here, my wife Tonette and I are 100% behind Rebecca Kleefisch for the great state of Wisconsin,” said Walker.

The round table conversation comes six days ahead of the primary election. They also preceded the arrival of former President Donald Trump, has endorsed another Republican in the race, Tim Michels.

Trump will be at the Waukesha Fair Grounds on Friday and is expected to speak at 7 p.m. that day.

