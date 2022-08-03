Krispy Kreme matching price of dozen doughnuts to average US gas price

Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline...
Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline prices in the U.S. during the month of August.(Business Wire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT
(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is bringing back its “Beat The Pump” promotion to close out the summer driving season.

The company said it is once again trying to sweeten the pain at the pump by pricing the cost of its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.

According to Krispy Kreme, the promotion will be available every Wednesday until Aug. 31.

Representatives with Krispy Kreme said prices would be updated weekly and encouraged customers to check the company’s Facebook, Twitter and website on Tuesdays.

Guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating stores.

According to AAA, the national gas price is $4.16 per gallon as of Aug. 3.

