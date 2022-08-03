Lakeshore Humane Society needs help after taking in animals from hoard

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Lakeshore Humane Society says it is in “desperate need” of help after helping remove hundreds of small animals from a rural Kiel property.

Staffers and volunteers helped remove and relocate 136 quail, 62 birds and 275 rabbits.

The quails have been rehomed. The rabbits and birds are being held at an offsite temperature-controlled outbuilding so staff can monitor their health.

LHS is an open admission shelter. They are reaching out to other animal rescues and shelters for help once they are ready for adoption.

You can help by donating money and gift cards. LHS says they are looking for cards to Fleet Farm, Walmart, and Petco.

CLICK HERE to make a donation. LHS is also in need of volunteers to help care for them.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says in late July, they received information from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals about a hoarding and neglect situation on a farm in the Township of Schleswig.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and executed it Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says the owners are cooperating with law enforcement. No names were released.

