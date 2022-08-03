Madison, Janesville dental practices to hold daylong free clinics

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison dental practice plans to take a day next month and offer free care for people who need it. Four Lakes Family Dental will welcome patients on Saturday, September 10, to offer a wide range of treatments at no cost and with no insurance needed.

One of the dentists participating, Dr. Joseph Ferraro, explained there are many reasons why people may have not gone to the dentist recently and how they hope to help people who normally would not be able to afford it.

“Some don’t understand the importance of dental health or have delayed routine check-ups over the last several years due to the pandemic, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” he said.

According to the clinic, its dentists will offer professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions at its location, in the 6000 block of Gemini Drive, on that Saturday. They are requiring people to make appointments, which can be scheduled by calling 608-496-8488 or on their website, before they come.

The clinic’s effort is part of Free Dentistry Day, which describes itself as a nationwide effort among thousands of dentists to give back by providing free care to those who need it. The organization’s website shows Janesville Family Dental Care will also be participating in the event.

