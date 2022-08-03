Madison man travels to Kentucky to help with flood relief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man is making his way to Kentucky to help with disaster relief after deadly flooding hit the eastern part of that state.

Scott Adler grew up in Waunakee but now lives on the westside of Madison. He’s no stranger to helping during a disaster. He’s been a volunteer with the American Red Cross since 2014 and has been on a dozen deployments – including Hurricane Harvey in 2017 in Texas.

“Personally, if I were in their shoes, I would want someone to come help me,” said Adler. “And that’s what we do here in America. When we have disasters, whenever we face adversity, we step up to the plate and give each other a hand and help get everyone on the road to recovery.”

Red Cross volunteer Scott Adler arrives at the Dane County Regional Airport. He's traveling to Kentucky to help with flood relief. (Tim Elliott)

Adler flew out of the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday morning and expects to be in eastern Kentucky for at least the next two weeks.

“Folks like Scott here will be going out doing some extremely important work, like disaster assessment, to make sure people have all the resources they need, not only today but in the days and weeks to come.” said Justin Kern, the Communications Director for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.

“From what I’ve heard, we still have individuals who are still unaccounted for and for those who have already gotten a look at what is damaged, they’ve lost pretty much everything so they’re going through the darkest days that any person could be going through,” added Adler.

Adler served in the U.S. Army from 1990 until 2003 and feels it’s duty to continue serving people who need help – wherever they may be.

“This is a mass casualty incident and so we are the glimmer of hope. We are the catalyst that is going to get these people back to normal. It’s obviously not going to happen overnight, but we are going to get the ball rolling so they can recover,” said Adler.

The Red Cross says Adler is the third Wisconsinite to go to Kentucky to help with flood relief. The organization expects to send more people from Wisconsin in the coming days and weeks.

