PHMDC warns of possible counterfeit pills after overdoses spike

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A sharp spike in drug overdoses this week has Dane Co. health officials worried counterfeit pills that contain lethal amounts of fentanyl or methamphetamine may be circulating in the community.

In a single 24-hour period that ended Tuesday, two people died from drug overdoses and at least five more were recorded, according to an alert issued by Public Health Madison and Dane Co. The agency indicated that number is 50% higher than they would normally see.

The PHMDC statement indicated more than half of those individuals told medical staff that they believed they were taking oxycodone, a fact which spurred the warning about bogus pills. Health officials point out fake drugs like those can often look exactly like real prescription doses, leaving the user completely unaware of what they are actually taking.

The agency’s warning is aimed not only at first responders and healthcare providers, but also people who use drugs and their family. That way they can take precautions and are on alert in case they suspect someone may be overdosing. Some of the signs to look out for are:

Pale, sweaty or clammy skin

Lips/fingertips turn blue

Slow or irregular breathing: gasping, gurgling, or snoring

Difficult or unable to wake

