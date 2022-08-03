A Promise of Love helps dogs find their forever homes

A dog rescue organization in Beloit is working to find some often overlooked pups forever homes.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dog rescue organization in Beloit is working to find some often overlooked pups their fur-ever homes.

A Promise of Love helps place abused or unwanted dogs in foster homes in the hope that one day someone will come along and adopt them.

This weekend, the organization is hosting a golf outing to raise money for medical bills.

Founder Paula Copper said every dog deserves a chance to find a loving home and she will do whatever it takes to help.

“There are so many unwanted stray dogs, dogs coming from puppy mills, owner surrenders are heavy right now. Lot of pups are being dumped out in the country to fend for themselves, and luckily people find them and call me,” Copper said.

The inaugural golf outing is this Saturday morning at Kruger-Haskell Golf Course in Beloit.

You can participate in the event, or if you can’t attend, you can donate on their website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound
The crash happened in the middle of a Friday night investigation
Two Dane County Sheriff’s deputies hit by intoxicated driver

Latest News

Malloy the puppy was found safe Tuesday afternoon, police said.
MPD: Puppy in car stolen from Madison’s east side found safe
Phone services down at Reedsburg hospitals, clinics
FILE - Mike Pence
Former VP Pence to join Kleefisch in Wisconsin for round table discussion
Police: Young boy fired the shot that wounded 7-year-old in Poynette
Police: Young boy fired the shot that wounded 7-year-old in Poynette