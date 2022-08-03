A Promise of Love helps dogs find their forever homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dog rescue organization in Beloit is working to find some often overlooked pups their fur-ever homes.

A Promise of Love helps place abused or unwanted dogs in foster homes in the hope that one day someone will come along and adopt them.

This weekend, the organization is hosting a golf outing to raise money for medical bills.

Founder Paula Copper said every dog deserves a chance to find a loving home and she will do whatever it takes to help.

“There are so many unwanted stray dogs, dogs coming from puppy mills, owner surrenders are heavy right now. Lot of pups are being dumped out in the country to fend for themselves, and luckily people find them and call me,” Copper said.

The inaugural golf outing is this Saturday morning at Kruger-Haskell Golf Course in Beloit.

You can participate in the event, or if you can’t attend, you can donate on their website.

