Report: Semi driver fainted prior to crashing into Winnebago County home

A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on July 25, 2022(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A crash report states the driver of a semi who crashed into a home in Winnebago County fainted due to a medical condition prior to the crash.

The report was released Wednesday by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The report indicates that on July 25, at about 6 p.m., a semi driver was traveling south on I-41 in the Town of Vinland when he fainted and traveled into the west ditch. The semi continued through a safety fence and onto Green Valley Road. The truck crossed the road and hit a home in at 5833 Green Valley Road.

Family say 8-month-old Martin Stechner III was in the home and was killed as result of the crash.

The report states alcohol and drug use are not suspected. Blood tests were taken and results are pending. The driver of the semi was identified as a 63-year-old Little Chute man. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says the full crash reconstruction and full investigation are ongoing.

A local non-profit has launched a community effort to help Martin Stechner’s family. Solutions Recovery in Oshkosh, using its online fundraising platform, has started the only donation website endorsed by the family.

You can send donations to:

Solutions Recovery

Attn: Mendoza/Stechner Fund

621 Evans Street

Oshkosh, WI 54901

Make checks payable to the Mendoza/Stechner Fund

Or CLICK HERE to donate online.

