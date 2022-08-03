Republican who finished 4th in Mich. gubernatorial primary wants recount

SAGINAW, Mich. (WMTV) - The Michigan Republican candidate who finished second to last in Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary wants a recount.

Ryan Kelley, who has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, posted onto Facebook early Wednesday morning that he would not concede the race, WNEM reported.

“Looks like the “testing” was not testing after all, and it was a release of their preferred and predetermined outcome,” he wrote. Kelley’s post pushed for a hand recount for the sake of election integrity.

Tudor Dixon, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the GOP nod, picking up approximately 40% of the vote, preliminary results show. Kelley, meanwhile, came in fourth in the five-person race. The winner of the Republican primary will face incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

Kelley is one of hundreds of people who were arrested and charged for their involvement in the January 6th Capitol riot. He is facing four federal misdemeanor charges and he pleaded not guilty.

