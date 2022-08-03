Rock Co. officials identify motorcycle driver who died after Beloit crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials identified the Beloit motorcyclist Wednesday who died after a crash involving another vehicle on July 23.
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Terry Ohl, 56, died as a result of the injuries he received in the crash.
Officials finished a forensic examination on July 25 and additional testing is being conducted.
The City of Beloit Police Department said that the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on July 23 at Milwaukee Road and Town Hall Road.
The driver of the motorcycle, Ohl, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police noted that his passenger, a 54-year-old Illinois woman, was hospitalized.
There were no other injuries.
Beloit PD and the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this death.
