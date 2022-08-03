School District of Beloit votes in new leadership

(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit appointed a new interim superintendent during a board meeting on Tuesday.

Dr. Wayne Roger Anderson was approved as the interim superintendent in a six-to-one vote by the board of education, Beloit said.

“We selected Dr. Anderson as our interim superintendent because of his impressive and extensive background, experience and skill-set,” said Board President Sean Leavy.

Anderson worked as superintendent to the Williams Bay School District and Mount Horeb Area School District for 26 years before joining Beloit.

“I have found the best approach to move a district forward is to listen,” Anderson said. “By listening to staff, students, families and the community, I can bring suggestions and recommendations to the board of Education that will help them as they guide the district to a successful future.”

Over the next few weeks, Anderson will be in communication with the board of education and district leadership as he begins his own job.

“His strengths lie in his leadership, background in finance, ability to work collaboratively with other people and excellent communication skills. He is the right person to work with this board and our district’s leadership team while the Wisconsin Association of School Board conducts our search for our next superintendent,” Leavy said.

His official start date is Tuesday.

