Storms and showers headed our way today

Key Takeaways

Warm & muggy today

Scattered storms and showers

Dryer by the evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Showers are headed our way later today, but until then we’ll continue with hot and humid conditions. Dew points will likely reach the low 70s later this morning, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

An approaching cold front will spark up storms and showers during the late morning, continuing through the afternoon. While some thunderstorms are expected, our severe threat is low and no strong storms are expected today. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be less than an inch across southern Wisconsin.

Showers will begin to move out during the evening commute. If you’re planning on attending the last Concerts on the Square, sky conditions will at least be drying out but you’ll definitely want to opt for a lawn chair rather than sitting on the ground!

Thankfully, the rain will rid us of the tropical-feeling humidity (at least temporarily). High temperatures on Thursday will be seasonable in the low 80s, warming to the mid-80s on Friday. The warming trend continues on Saturday with temperatures in the low 90s and dew points back in the low 70s. Some showers are possible both Sunday and Monday, with cooler temperatures returning for early next week.

