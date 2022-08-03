‘Wheel of Fortune’ to air on Madison CW Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune” will air instead on NBC15′s sister station, Madison CW, due to a change by the NBC TV Network.

NBC will instead be airing the NFL Hall of Fame Game, with Football Night in America coverage starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Viewers can watch “Wheel of Fortune” at its normal time, 6:30 p.m., over on 15.2.

Also due to this change, NBC15 News at 6 will not air on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.