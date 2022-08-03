Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

Pride flag
Pride flag(AKNS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place.

Kettle Moraine School District Superintendent Ken Plum recently told the school board an interpretation of a policy that prohibits staff from using their positions to promote partisan politics, religious views and propaganda for personal, monetary or nonmonetary gain has changed following a legal analysis.

Plum said teachers and administrators are prohibited from displaying political or religious messages in their classrooms or on their person, including Pride flags, Black Lives Matter and We Back the Badge signs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound

Latest News

Sunshine for the next several days.
Sunshine Returns for the Next Several Days
Miracle League of Dane Co. wraps up after home-run second season
Caleb Anderson was arrested in Alabama on warrants from Wisconsin and Michigan
‘Armed and dangerous’ Green Bay homicide suspect captured in Alabama
Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts
Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts
MPD gives out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts
Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts