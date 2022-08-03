Wisconsin senators move to remember victims of Oak Creek temple shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both Wisconsin senators moved Tuesday to remember the 10th anniversary of a 2012 Sikh temple shooting that claimed the lives of seven worshipers.

Senator Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson introduced the resolution commemorating the attack to honor the memories of the victims who were killed in the Sikh Gurdwara in Oak Creek on August 5, 2012. Six people were killed and four others were injured. In 2020, a seventh victim passed away due to his injuries.

“Today, we remember the victims and family members impacted by the horrific attack on the Sikh Temple a decade ago,” Johnson said. “We remember those who lost their lives in this unnecessary tragedy.”

The resolution recognizes the continued optimism of the Sikh community and their work to bring people back together, Sen. Baldwin said.

“I am proud to lead this Senate resolution remembering the tragic attack a decade ago on Wisconsin’s Sikh community and honor the victims, first responders, and impacted community members,” Senator Baldwin said. “I am continually inspired by the Sikh community’s resilience in the face of tragedy and ability to heal. I stand in solidarity with Sikh community in Wisconsin and nationwide today, and every day.”

The bipartisan move also praises the bravery of the first responders and those that were injured during the shooting, both Baldwin and Johnson said.

“I especially want to highlight the heroism of two officers of the Oak Creek Police Department who acted bravely in the aftermath of the attack, Lieutenant Brian Murphy and Officer Savan Lenda. I am grateful for their service and dedication to the people of Wisconsin.” Johnson added.

The resolution is also co-sponsored by Representatives Bryan Steil (R-WI), Gwen Moore (D-WI), Mark Pocan (D-WI), Ron Kind (D-WI), Glenn Grothman (R-WI), Mike Gallagher (R-WI), Thomas Tiffany (R-WI), and Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI).

Sen. Johnson introduced a similar resolution nine years ago commemorating the one-year anniversary of the shooting.

