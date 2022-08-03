Youth mental health and substance use services to receive over $14 million in funding

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $14 million will be going to Children’s Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to help address the need of directly supporting youth mental health and substance use services.

Children’s Wisconsin will be receiving $5 million of the funds to help grow their youth mental health services and support a new pediatric psychology residency program.

The remaining $9+ million will be distributed to UW-Whitewater, where they will put it towards strengthening Wisconsin’s mental health and substance use services workforce.

Children’s Wisconsin will split the $5 million they received into two parts. $2.3 million will go toward heir Craig Yabuki Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, and the remaining money will go to starting a pediatric psychology residency program. This program will be in partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The walk-in clinic is the only one of its kind in the state for helping children and youth, and the additional funds will help it grow their workforce and provide additional services such as bridge therapy.

Through the new psychology residency program, Children’s Wisconsin will be able to better keep graduate students in its psychology training program rather than the students leaving to complete their residency somewhere else.

UW-Whitewater will use $7.6 million to expand funding for the Qualified Treatment Trainee Grants Program and $1.5 million to help build educational pathways.

The Qualified Treatment Trainee Grants Program supports placements for professionals with a training license who need hours of observed practice in order to get their full license. The grants funding will be made available through an applications process managed by UW-Whitewater.

UW-Whitewater will also expand educational pathways for students committed to behavioral health careers. Their funding includes $1 million for a pilot program with UW-Whitewater at Rock County to help make it easier for students to move from an associate degree in human services to a bachelor’s degree in social work.

The remaining $500,000 will go to the developing of a post-master’s certificate certificate in treating people diagnosed with both mental health and substance use disorders.

This money was provided by Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Mental Health Services, where they announced the donation through American Rescue Plan Act funds to directly support youth mental health services.

