Baby in stolen car found safe, West Milwaukee Police said.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A three-week-old child who was in a car when it was stolen late Wednesday night is safe and back with her mother, the West Milwaukee Police Department said.

WTMJ-TV reported Thursday morning the infant was found in an alley near 30th and National and returned to her mother.

Authorities told the Milwaukee news station that officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of West Milwaukee Speedway and Burnham Street on reports of a stolen car. When they arrived, the mother told the officers her child had been in the car at the time.

The baby was found soon afterwards, WTMJ indicated.

The car was not located, however, and police are still trying to locate the 2006 Lexus ES, with the license plate 117-ZML. Anyone with information about it is asked to call West Milwaukee Police at 414-645-2151 or Crime Stoppers at 414-476-2274.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.