Beltline traffic backed up near Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out an alert just after 7 p.m. Thursday that the incident was cleared.

Dane County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on the Beltline near Monona Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday and is backing up traffic on US12 EB in the Monona area.

Dispatch confirmed an ambulance was sent as standard procedure for a Beltline crash, but they are unsure if there are any injuries or how many cars were involved.

NBC15 will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.