Beltline traffic backed up near Monona

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday and is backing up traffic on US12 EB in the...
The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday and is backing up traffic on US12 EB in the Monona area.(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out an alert just after 7 p.m. Thursday that the incident was cleared.

Dane County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on the Beltline near Monona Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday and is backing up traffic on US12 EB in the Monona area.

Dispatch confirmed an ambulance was sent as standard procedure for a Beltline crash, but they are unsure if there are any injuries or how many cars were involved.

NBC15 will update this story as we learn more information.

