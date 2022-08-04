Goodman Center to host school supply drive

The community center is hosting two special drop-off days this weekend, and they’re asking...
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Goodman Community Center is asking for the community’s help in providing 200 local children and teens with school supplies.

The community center is hosting two special drop-off days this weekend, and they’re asking community members to help with their shopping list.

“The start of the school year is just around the corner, and we’re hearing from our families that they’re stressed,” Goodman Center CEO Letesha Nelson said. “Everything is more expensive right now, including school supplies. Picking up a few supplies on your next trip to the store would do so much to make things a little easier for these families who could use the extra help.”

Goodman Center provides kids with a backpack filled with all the school supplies they’ll need this year. Most years, the center is able to provide for about 100 kids in Goodman programs, but with families having even tighter budgets, the center is hoping to provide for an additional 100 kids who aren’t in their programs.

“We thought it was important to extend beyond the families we see and serve every day and open it up to anyone who needs the help,” Nelson said. “These are tough times for so many, and we need to do what we can to take care of our community.”

If you’re interested in donating, you can drop off supplies on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7, between 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. You can drop off supplies in the Goodman Center Ironworks parking lot at 149 Waubesa St. It will be in the parking lot with the splash pad.

If you’re unable to drop off during one of these two days but would still like to donate, you can drop off items at the Goodman Center during its regular hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

You can also make a financial gift online here.

More information about the supply drive and a full shopping list of supplies can be found here.

