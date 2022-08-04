Mall of America under lockdown, police responding to ‘active incident’

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2010 file photo, an entrance to the Mall of America is seen in...
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2010 file photo, an entrance to the Mall of America is seen in Bloomington, Minn.(Jim Mone | AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WMTV) - The Mall of America is under lockdown Thursday afternoon due to an “active incident” and police are on scene.

The Minnesota mall tweeted about the incident, asking people to remain in the closest secure location they could find until the lockdown could be lifted. Mall of America said that there was a “confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space.”

The Bloomington Police Department in Minnesota said it was responding to the incident on the northwest portion inside the mall.

“Numerous officers are on scene,” the department stated. “We will update when we have more information.”

