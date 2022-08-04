Mall of America under lockdown, police responding to ‘active incident’

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WMTV) - The Mall of America is under lockdown Thursday afternoon due to an “active incident” and police are on scene.

The Minnesota mall tweeted about the incident, asking people to remain in the closest secure location they could find until the lockdown could be lifted. Mall of America said that there was a “confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space.”

Mall of America is currently under lockdown. There is a confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space. Please remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted. Please stay tuned for additional updates. — Mall of America (@mallofamerica) August 4, 2022

The Bloomington Police Department in Minnesota said it was responding to the incident on the northwest portion inside the mall.

“Numerous officers are on scene,” the department stated. “We will update when we have more information.”

We are currently working an active incident inside Mall of America on the northwest side. Numerous officers are on scene. We will update when we have more information. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) August 4, 2022

