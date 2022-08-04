Middleton PD officers free raccoon from sticky situation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A raccoon in Middleton was able to get out of a sticky situation over the weekend thanks to Middleton Police Department officers.

The department posted a video on Facebook of the young animal after its head got stuck in a jar of mayonnaise.

Officers’ hands can be seen attempting to free the little guy’s head from the jar using a tool to cut the plastic, and were eventually able to free it.

Police wrote in the post that “the little guy was warned for curfew and advised on better dining options.”

