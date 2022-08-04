Minnesota’s Mall of America locked down for ‘active incident,’ police say

Bloomington police confirmed they were working “an active incident” at Mall of America, with...
Bloomington police confirmed they were working “an active incident” at Mall of America, with numerous officers on the scene.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota are responding to a possible shooting at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis.

Mall of America spokesman Dan Jasper confirmed that the mall was locked down Thursday afternoon but had no other details.

Bloomington police confirmed on Twitter that they were working “an active incident” with numerous officers on the scene. They gave no other details.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound

Latest News

Minnesota resident Diana Armstrong has broken the record for having the longest fingernails.
Woman sets Guinness World Record with 42-foot long fingernails, report says
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2010 file photo, an entrance to the Mall of America is seen in...
Mall of America under lockdown, police responding to ‘active incident’
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Dried blood and roses: Jury gets rare look at Parkland school massacre scene
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak