Miracle League of Dane Co. wraps up after home-run second season

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Miracle League of Dane County, an organized baseball league for youth with disabilities, wrapped up their second season Wednesday evening.

Players and their families and friends gathered at the Miracle League Field in Cottage Grove for the final two games of the season.

The baseball league allows kids with special needs to play a game not originally designed for wheelchairs, crutches, and other impairments in mind, the organization said.

Facilities Director Greg Sweeney says giving these kids a safe place to play the sport is nothing short of rewarding.

“We give them a chance to play, get on the field, get the crowd involved in it, their face goes up on the scoreboard when they come up to bat,” Sweeney said. “It’s a big thrill for them to be included, be part of a team, and we’ve seen a lot of improvement in these kids both their social skills and their baseball skills.”

Since the organization was established in 2021, Miracle League of Dane County has doubled in size with about 200 kids playing during the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions
Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket
Farmers market
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
Melissa Trumpy, 37.
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
One person is injured after a shooting near Waunakee Friday night.
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
An 8-year-old was shot at Poynette Saturday afternoon.
Seven-year-old Poynette child suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound

Latest News

Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts
Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts
MPD gives out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts
Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts
A raccoon in Middleton was able to get out of a sticky situation over the weekend thanks to...
Middleton PD officers free raccoon from sticky situation
Walworth County set to host Alice in Dairyland finals in 2023