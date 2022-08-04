Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement officers hope to reduce the number of car thefts in Madison by handing out free steering wheel locks at the Madison Mallards game during National Night Out.

MPD reported that 14 Hyundai vehicles were stolen in June of 2022.

The police department partnered with Hyundai to hand out free steering wheels to people who drive similar manufactured cars between 2016 and 2021.

Daniel Young lives in Madison and drives a 2019 Huyndai. MPD said his car runs a higher risk of being stolen.

Young was concerned about news reports stating vehicles like his being were targeted and decided to attend National Night Out to receive a free lock.

”Basically you put it over the steering wheel and there’s a key, you lock it and it makes it so you can’t turn the steering wheel,” Young said.

He said his Hyundai dealer is working on a more permanent solution for the susceptible cars.

”It’d be good if they had something for a customer who calls into a dealership and expresses concern while they’re working on resolving the problem which they’re telling me they’re doing,” Young said.

MPD said these types of cars are easier to steal because they lack an engine immobilizer.

Officer William Rentmeester showed people how to use the steering wheel locks they were handing out.

”Somebody could still get in and start the car,” Rentmeester said. “However, once they get it started you’ll still need to turn the car left or right and this is going to prevent that from happening.”

He appreciated Hyundai for donating the locks for MPD to distribute.

“We don’t want their cars being taken as much and we don’t want them being taken so the fact that they’re willing to help out their customers is nice,” he said.

Young said the lock will make him feel safer.

”I will be more comfortable knowing that it won’t be so easy to steal a car or my particular type of car,” he said.

