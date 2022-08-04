Poynette’s AprilAire campus gets major renovation

POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - AprilAire’s initial building in Poynette opened in 1962, and more recently, the building has been used for storage and maintenance.

Now, the Poynette AprilAire campus is returning to its glory days and getting a major renovation and facelift.

AprilAire, the nationwide leader in professional-grade Healthy Air solutions, now has state-of-the-industry offices and gathering spaces. Research Products Corporation is the parent company of AprilAire.

The 16,000-square-foot space features a new entrance to cubicles, individual offices, two break rooms, a fitness room, a quiet room, team flex spaces and collaboration zones. Located at 300 E. John St., the new building allows for more flexibility with conferences, meetings and other gatherings.

“While we are headquartered in Madison, Poynette has become critical to our expansion to meet the enormous recent uptick in national interest in healthy indoor air,” President and CEO of Research Products Corporation Dale Philippi said. “This renovation will help us meet this new demand and we are proud that we were able to repurpose an existing space. The remodel is a one-of-a-kind, multi-functional workspace and we’re thrilled to move in there.”

The renovation and remodel stated back in August 2021, and some teams were able to start moving into the new building two weeks ago. The nine-month process included stripping the building down to its original columns and roof and adding in new office spaces and natural light.

“AprilAire’s commitment to its employees and investment in the spaces where we work is evident with this large renovation,” AprilAire Talent Acquisition Manager Claudine Baccheschi said. “We are creating a fresh new space to develop our current talent and expand on the opportunity to attract new personnel—this step not only supports our own business, but the Poynette community.”

